SAG’s Actor Awards nominations revealed as film gets record 7 nods
- Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another led the Actor Awards nominations with a record seven nods, surpassing the previous high of five.
- The nominations for One Battle After Another included best ensemble, alongside individual recognition for cast members such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro.
- Other films vying for the best ensemble award include Sinners, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Frankenstein, with Sinners also receiving multiple acting nominations.
- In television, Apple's The Studio, HBO's White Lotus, and Netflix's Adolescence were among the leading nominees.
- The Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, are considered a strong predictor for the Oscars, given that actors constitute the largest branch of the film academy.