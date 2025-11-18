Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things star to make her West End debut

Sadie Sink will make her West End debut in Robert Icke’s Romeo and Juliet
Sadie Sink will make her West End debut in Robert Icke’s Romeo and Juliet (Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)
  • Sadie Sink, star of Stranger Things, is scheduled to make her West End debut in London.
  • She is set to star Robert Icke’s production of Romeo & Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre.
  • Sink - who shot to fame in 2017 thanks to her role as Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series - will co-star with Noah Jupe, known for A Quiet Place.
  • The play is set to run from 16 March to 6 June 2026.
  • Pre-sale tickets will be available from 18 November, with general sale commencing on 19 November.
