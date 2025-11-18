Stranger Things star to make her West End debut
- Sadie Sink, star of Stranger Things, is scheduled to make her West End debut in London.
- She is set to star Robert Icke’s production of Romeo & Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre.
- Sink - who shot to fame in 2017 thanks to her role as Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series - will co-star with Noah Jupe, known for A Quiet Place.
- The play is set to run from 16 March to 6 June 2026.
- Pre-sale tickets will be available from 18 November, with general sale commencing on 19 November.