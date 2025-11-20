Mamma Mia star names pop icon she wants for sequel
- Amanda Seyfried has shared an update on the third Mamma Mia film, stating she is "pretty sure Mamma Mia 3 is a done deal".
- Seyfried suggested Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney could join the cast, envisioning them as cousins to her character, Sophie.
- She expressed a desire to see her character Sophie with children and for the original 'three dads' to return, with Meryl Streep's character appearing as a ghost.
- Seyfried also anticipates Julie Walters and Christine Baranski reprising their roles, singing in a tropical setting with ABBA music.
- Rumours of a third film have been circulating, with producer Judy Craymer previously hinting at Sabrina Carpenter's potential involvement.