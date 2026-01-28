Ryan Reynolds defended for calling Justin Baldoni a ‘predatory fraudster’
- Private text messages and emails from Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and even Taylor Swift have been unsealed as part of Lively's 2024 lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.
- Lively is accusing Baldoni, her It Ends With Us director and co-star, of sexual harassment and attempting to damage her reputation, claims which he denies.
- Ryan Reynolds' leaked texts reveal him calling Baldoni a “thoroughbred, predatory fraudster” and an “inexplicably toxic mess” in exchanges with his agent.
- A representative for Reynolds defended his actions, stating he supported his wife against sexual harassment and retaliation, believing he “wasn't angry enough”.
- A federal judge is currently considering Lively's lawsuit, with a trial scheduled for 18 May, and A-listers like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Blunt could be called as witnesses.