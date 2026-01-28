Ryan Reynolds’s rep defends actor’s exposed angry texts about Justin Baldoni

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A representative for Ryan Reynolds has defended the actor after his texts about Justin Baldoni – in which the Deadpool star allegedly called him a “thoroughbred, predatory fraudster” – were revealed in court documents.

Private text messages and emails sent by Blake Lively, her husband Reynolds and even Taylor Swift have been unsealed as part of the Gossip Girl star’s 2024 lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and trying to damage her reputation. He denies both claims.

The huge cache of messages includes multiple texts Reynolds sent about Lively’s feud with Baldoni, which unfolded after they both starred in the big screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s hit novel, which Baldoni also directed.

Addressing Reynold’s leaked messages, a representative for the star told Puck News: "Yes, Ryan got involved – what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children? He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so.

“If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn’t angry enough. He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always."

open image in gallery Lively and Reynolds have maintained a united front ( AFP via Getty Images )

The It Ends With Us press tour took place in summer 2024 as rumours of a feud between Baldoni and Lively gained pace online. The actor-director’s absence from group shots on various red carpets fuelled the rumours. Baldoni did attend the movie’s New York premiere, though – after which, Reynolds is said to have texted his agent: “It’s baffling that he has the lazy-lidded confidence to even show up.”

In another exchange a month prior, in July 2024, Reynolds allegedly described Baldoni as a “thoroughbred, predatory fraudster” and an “inexplicably toxic mess”.

In a further message sent to an executive at his talent agency, WME, after It Ends With Us became a box office success, Reynolds reportedly wrote: “I'm super frustrated because this is a moment in which Blake should be celebrating. She made this unbelievable win happen.

"She WILLED this weekend into reality. Baldoni and these other buckets of dumb-dumb-juice should be acknowledging the speculation and gossip themselves. They should be jumping in front of it in the most full throated, unqualified way. Now.”

open image in gallery Baldoni directed and starred in ‘It Ends With Us’ ( Getty Images )

A federal judge in New York City is currently considering whether to conclude Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, but a trial is currently scheduled to start on 18 May.

If the case does make it to court, a number of A-listers could end up on the witness stand. A document from Lively’s legal team lists her BFF Swift, model Gigi Hadid and actor Emily Blunt as just three of the big names who could have information to provide.

When Lively first filed her sexual harassment lawsuit, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, claimed Lively had taken legal action to “fix her negative reputation”. He said her allegations were “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt”.

Baldoni countersued Lively and Reynolds for defamation and extortion, but his case was dismissed last June.