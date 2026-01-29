Royal Opera boss sings Turandot from wings in trainers after star falls ill
- The Royal Opera House's head of music, Richard Hetherington, stepped in to sing the lead tenor role of Prince Calàf during a performance of Puccini's Turandot after Roberto Alagna fell ill.
- Hetherington, dressed in chinos and trainers, sang from the wings while a choreologist acted out the part on stage during the Tuesday evening show.
- The challenging “Nessun Dorma” aria was omitted from the performance, and some audience members reportedly booed or left, while others praised Hetherington's bravery.
- The Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO) described the situation as “exceptionally rare” and offered customers 50 per cent of their ticket price in credit.
- The incident highlighted the difficulty of the Calàf role, for which major opera houses do not always have a cover or understudy readily available.
