White House shares five-word response to Rosie O’Donnell
- Rosie O'Donnell is in the process of securing Irish citizenship, having moved to Ireland in January with her youngest child, Clay.
- Her decision to seek Irish citizenship is a direct response to her decades-long feud with Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to revoke her US citizenship.
- O'Donnell confirmed her application to the Australian Daily Telegraph, stating her eligibility is based on her Irish grandparents.
- A White House spokeswoman, Abigail Jackson, reacted to the news by telling The Independent, "What great news for America!"
- Trump has used social media platforms to publicly threaten O'Donnell's citizenship, describing her as a "Threat to Humanity" and suggesting she remain in Ireland.