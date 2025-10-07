Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House shares five-word response to Rosie O’Donnell

Video of Rosie O'Donnell mocking Trump resurfaces amid his threats to revoke her citizenship
  • Rosie O'Donnell is in the process of securing Irish citizenship, having moved to Ireland in January with her youngest child, Clay.
  • Her decision to seek Irish citizenship is a direct response to her decades-long feud with Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to revoke her US citizenship.
  • O'Donnell confirmed her application to the Australian Daily Telegraph, stating her eligibility is based on her Irish grandparents.
  • A White House spokeswoman, Abigail Jackson, reacted to the news by telling The Independent, "What great news for America!"
  • Trump has used social media platforms to publicly threaten O'Donnell's citizenship, describing her as a "Threat to Humanity" and suggesting she remain in Ireland.
