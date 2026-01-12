The bizarre reason Rose Byrne’s longtime partner didn’t attend the Golden Globes
- Rose Byrne has won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the 2026 Golden Globes for her film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.
- Her long-term partner, Bobby Cannavale, did not be attending the ceremony with her.
- Cannavale is instead going to a reptile convention in New Jersey to acquire a bearded dragon for their children.
- During her acceptance speech, the 46-year-old Australian joked: “I want to thank my husband, Bobby Cannavale, who couldn't be here because we're getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey, so thank you, baby."
- Byrne instead attended the Golden Globes with her brother, George.