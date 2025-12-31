What to expect from Ronan Keating’s NYE show - and when does it start
- Ronan Keating will host a New Year's Eve BBC special tonight titled Ronan & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party.
- The programme will feature a reunion with his former Boyzone bandmates, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch, for their first performance together since 2019.
- Other special guests joining Keating include Shona McGarty, Calum Scott, and Louise Redknapp.
- The show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, December 31, with the first part beginning at 11:30 PM.
- It will be broadcast in two segments, with the second part commencing at 12:15 AM after the New Year's Eve fireworks and ending at 12.45 AM.