How to watch the London NYE fireworks from home

London's fireworks display
  • The Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks will be the city's largest display in 2025.
  • It will be broadcast on BBC One and over 10 million people are predicted to tune in.
  • The BBC will interrupt its broadcast of Ronan Keating and Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party - which starts at 11.30pm - to show the display on the River Thames as Big Ben strikes midnight.
  • Tickets for close-up viewing are highly coveted and typically sell out long before New Year’s Eve. Primrose Hill, previously a popular viewing spot, will be closed as will Greenwich Park.
  • Alternative viewing locations include Telegraph Hill or Hilly Fields in Lewisham and Alexandra Palace in north London.
