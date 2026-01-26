Rod Stewart says Trump’s Afghanistan claim ‘hurts me badly’
- British rock star Rod Stewart criticised Donald Trump's claims that NATO soldiers avoided front lines in Afghanistan.
- Trump had stated in a Fox News interview that NATO troops "stayed a little back, a little off the front lines," downplaying their contribution.
- Stewart called Trump a "draft dodger" and said that the president’s comments “hurt me badly”, highlighting the loss of over 400 British service members.
- He urged British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to demand an apology from Trump for his remarks.
- Following a phone call with Starmer, Trump later praised the "great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom" in a Truth Social post.