The White Stripes and OutKast among top acts honoured at music ceremony

The White Stripes perform at 46th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
  • The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame officially welcomed its 2025 class of music legends at a star-studded ceremony held on Saturday at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre.
  • The diverse group of inductees included iconic acts such as OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Salt-N-Pepa, Bad Company, and The White Stripes.
  • Artists become eligible for induction into the prestigious hall 25 years after their inaugural music release, a milestone met by this year’s honourees.
  • The evening featured a vibrant blend of heartfelt tributes, insightful speeches, and electrifying performances from inductees and numerous A-list musical guests.
  • The ceremony also paid tribute to influential behind-the-scenes figures, including session musician Carole Kaye and producers Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Lenny Waronker.
