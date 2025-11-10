Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially welcomed its 2025 class of music legends, celebrating a diverse array of artists at a star-studded ceremony held on Saturday at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre.

The evening was a vibrant blend of heartfelt tributes, insightful speeches, and electrifying performances from acts including Soundgarden, Salt-N-Pepa, and Big Boi of Outkast, alongside numerous A-list musical guests.

Artists become eligible for induction into the prestigious hall 25 years after their inaugural music release, a milestone met by this year’s eclectic group of honourees.

Outkast

Among the celebrated inductees was American rap duo Outkast, who rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like "Hey Ya," "Ms. Jackson," and "Roses." They were inducted by Donald Glover, with Big Boi leading a medley performance featuring Janelle Monáe, JID, Doja Cat, Killer Mike, and Sleepy Brown.

open image in gallery Big Boi of OutKast performs during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony ( Invision )

Bad Company

English rock stalwarts Bad Company, known for 1970s anthems such as "Feel Like Makin’ Love" and "Can’t Get Enough," were inducted by Mick Fleetwood. Their drummer, Simon Kirke, was joined on stage by Nancy Wilson of Heart, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson for a special performance.

open image in gallery Mick Fleetwood talks about the band Bad Company ( Invision )

Cyndi Lauper

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper, whose solo career began in the early 1980s, was recognised for classics like "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and "Time After Time." Inducted by Chappell Roan, Lauper delivered a medley of her hits, including duets with Avril Lavigne, Raye, and Salt-N-Pepa.

open image in gallery Cyndi Lauper performs during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony ( Invision )

Soundgarden

Seattle grunge pioneers Soundgarden, formed in 1984, were honoured for tracks such as "Black Hole Sun." Jim Carrey inducted the band, with surviving members performing alongside Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlile, who stepped in for the late vocalist Chris Cornell. Cornell’s daughter, Toni, also performed with Nancy Wilson.

open image in gallery Taylor Momsen, from left, performs with Brandi Carlile and inductee Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden ( Invision )

Salt - N - Pepa

American rap group Salt-N-Pepa, who emerged in the 1980s with hits like "Push It" and "Let’s Talk About Sex," were inducted by Missy Elliott and performed a medley of their tracks, featuring a special appearance from En Vogue.

open image in gallery Missy Elliott, from left, and Sandra Denton with Cheryl James, right of Salt-N-Pepa, react during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony ( Invision )

The White Stripes

The American rock duo The White Stripes, best known for their songs “Seven Nation Army” and “Doorbell” were inducted by Iggy Pop, with a tribute performance by Olivia Rodrigo, Feist, and Twenty One Pilots.

open image in gallery Jack White speaking onstage as the White Stripes are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ( Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF )

Chubby Checker

Other notable inductees included American singer Chubby Checker, celebrated for 1950s dance crazes like "The Twist," "Limbo Rock” and "Let’s Twist Again" who accepted remotely via video tribute.

Joe Cocker

English singer Joe Cocker, who died in 2014, was inducted by Bryan Adams, with a medley performance by Teddy Swims, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Adams, Lauper, Chris Robinson, and Nathaniel Rateliff. Cocker was best known for his songs "You Are So Beautiful," "Up Where We Belong" and "With a Little Help From My Friends.”

Warren Zevon

Singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, who passed away in 2003, was inducted by David Letterman and honoured with a performance by The Killers.

open image in gallery David Letterman, alongside the guitar that Warren Zevon gave to him, speaks during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony ( Invision )

The ceremony also paid tribute to influential figures behind the scenes. Session musician Carole Kaye, producer Thom Bell, keyboardist Nicky Hopkins, and producer/executive Lenny Waronker were all inducted via video tributes, acknowledging their profound impact on countless iconic recordings across decades.