Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

All of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees and how they were honoured by the music world

Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and The White Stripes were among the acts whose careers were celebrated

Andrew Dalton
Monday 10 November 2025 05:06 EST
The White Stripes perform at 46th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially welcomed its 2025 class of music legends, celebrating a diverse array of artists at a star-studded ceremony held on Saturday at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre.

The evening was a vibrant blend of heartfelt tributes, insightful speeches, and electrifying performances from acts including Soundgarden, Salt-N-Pepa, and Big Boi of Outkast, alongside numerous A-list musical guests.

Artists become eligible for induction into the prestigious hall 25 years after their inaugural music release, a milestone met by this year’s eclectic group of honourees.

Outkast

Among the celebrated inductees was American rap duo Outkast, who rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like "Hey Ya," "Ms. Jackson," and "Roses." They were inducted by Donald Glover, with Big Boi leading a medley performance featuring Janelle Monáe, JID, Doja Cat, Killer Mike, and Sleepy Brown.

Big Boi of OutKast performs during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Big Boi of OutKast performs during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Invision)

Bad Company

English rock stalwarts Bad Company, known for 1970s anthems such as "Feel Like Makin’ Love" and "Can’t Get Enough," were inducted by Mick Fleetwood. Their drummer, Simon Kirke, was joined on stage by Nancy Wilson of Heart, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson for a special performance.

Mick Fleetwood talks about the band Bad Company
Mick Fleetwood talks about the band Bad Company (Invision)

Cyndi Lauper

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper, whose solo career began in the early 1980s, was recognised for classics like "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and "Time After Time." Inducted by Chappell Roan, Lauper delivered a medley of her hits, including duets with Avril Lavigne, Raye, and Salt-N-Pepa.

Cyndi Lauper performs during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Cyndi Lauper performs during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Invision)

Soundgarden

Seattle grunge pioneers Soundgarden, formed in 1984, were honoured for tracks such as "Black Hole Sun." Jim Carrey inducted the band, with surviving members performing alongside Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlile, who stepped in for the late vocalist Chris Cornell. Cornell’s daughter, Toni, also performed with Nancy Wilson.

Taylor Momsen, from left, performs with Brandi Carlile and inductee Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden
Taylor Momsen, from left, performs with Brandi Carlile and inductee Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden (Invision)

Salt - N - Pepa

American rap group Salt-N-Pepa, who emerged in the 1980s with hits like "Push It" and "Let’s Talk About Sex," were inducted by Missy Elliott and performed a medley of their tracks, featuring a special appearance from En Vogue.

Missy Elliott, from left, and Sandra Denton with Cheryl James, right of Salt-N-Pepa, react during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Missy Elliott, from left, and Sandra Denton with Cheryl James, right of Salt-N-Pepa, react during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Invision)

The White Stripes

The American rock duo The White Stripes, best known for their songs “Seven Nation Army” and “Doorbell” were inducted by Iggy Pop, with a tribute performance by Olivia Rodrigo, Feist, and Twenty One Pilots.

Jack White speaking onstage as the White Stripes are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Jack White speaking onstage as the White Stripes are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

Chubby Checker

Other notable inductees included American singer Chubby Checker, celebrated for 1950s dance crazes like "The Twist," "Limbo Rock” and "Let’s Twist Again" who accepted remotely via video tribute.

Joe Cocker

English singer Joe Cocker, who died in 2014, was inducted by Bryan Adams, with a medley performance by Teddy Swims, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Adams, Lauper, Chris Robinson, and Nathaniel Rateliff. Cocker was best known for his songs "You Are So Beautiful," "Up Where We Belong" and "With a Little Help From My Friends.”

Warren Zevon

Singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, who passed away in 2003, was inducted by David Letterman and honoured with a performance by The Killers.

David Letterman, alongside the guitar that Warren Zevon gave to him, speaks during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
David Letterman, alongside the guitar that Warren Zevon gave to him, speaks during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Invision)

The ceremony also paid tribute to influential figures behind the scenes. Session musician Carole Kaye, producer Thom Bell, keyboardist Nicky Hopkins, and producer/executive Lenny Waronker were all inducted via video tributes, acknowledging their profound impact on countless iconic recordings across decades.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in