All of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees and how they were honoured by the music world
Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and The White Stripes were among the acts whose careers were celebrated
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially welcomed its 2025 class of music legends, celebrating a diverse array of artists at a star-studded ceremony held on Saturday at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre.
The evening was a vibrant blend of heartfelt tributes, insightful speeches, and electrifying performances from acts including Soundgarden, Salt-N-Pepa, and Big Boi of Outkast, alongside numerous A-list musical guests.
Artists become eligible for induction into the prestigious hall 25 years after their inaugural music release, a milestone met by this year’s eclectic group of honourees.
Outkast
Among the celebrated inductees was American rap duo Outkast, who rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like "Hey Ya," "Ms. Jackson," and "Roses." They were inducted by Donald Glover, with Big Boi leading a medley performance featuring Janelle Monáe, JID, Doja Cat, Killer Mike, and Sleepy Brown.
Bad Company
English rock stalwarts Bad Company, known for 1970s anthems such as "Feel Like Makin’ Love" and "Can’t Get Enough," were inducted by Mick Fleetwood. Their drummer, Simon Kirke, was joined on stage by Nancy Wilson of Heart, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson for a special performance.
Cyndi Lauper
Pop icon Cyndi Lauper, whose solo career began in the early 1980s, was recognised for classics like "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and "Time After Time." Inducted by Chappell Roan, Lauper delivered a medley of her hits, including duets with Avril Lavigne, Raye, and Salt-N-Pepa.
Soundgarden
Seattle grunge pioneers Soundgarden, formed in 1984, were honoured for tracks such as "Black Hole Sun." Jim Carrey inducted the band, with surviving members performing alongside Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlile, who stepped in for the late vocalist Chris Cornell. Cornell’s daughter, Toni, also performed with Nancy Wilson.
Salt - N - Pepa
American rap group Salt-N-Pepa, who emerged in the 1980s with hits like "Push It" and "Let’s Talk About Sex," were inducted by Missy Elliott and performed a medley of their tracks, featuring a special appearance from En Vogue.
The White Stripes
The American rock duo The White Stripes, best known for their songs “Seven Nation Army” and “Doorbell” were inducted by Iggy Pop, with a tribute performance by Olivia Rodrigo, Feist, and Twenty One Pilots.
Chubby Checker
Other notable inductees included American singer Chubby Checker, celebrated for 1950s dance crazes like "The Twist," "Limbo Rock” and "Let’s Twist Again" who accepted remotely via video tribute.
Joe Cocker
English singer Joe Cocker, who died in 2014, was inducted by Bryan Adams, with a medley performance by Teddy Swims, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Adams, Lauper, Chris Robinson, and Nathaniel Rateliff. Cocker was best known for his songs "You Are So Beautiful," "Up Where We Belong" and "With a Little Help From My Friends.”
Warren Zevon
Singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, who passed away in 2003, was inducted by David Letterman and honoured with a performance by The Killers.
The ceremony also paid tribute to influential figures behind the scenes. Session musician Carole Kaye, producer Thom Bell, keyboardist Nicky Hopkins, and producer/executive Lenny Waronker were all inducted via video tributes, acknowledging their profound impact on countless iconic recordings across decades.