Robert Pattinson once ate food out of Jennifer Lawrence’s bin
- Jennifer Lawrence revealed on The Graham Norton Show that she once served Robert Pattinson food she had retrieved from her bin.
- The incident took place at her Los Angeles home during a movie night when Pattinson, her Die My Lover co-star, asked for something to eat.
- Lawrence admitted to pulling food from her garbage can while Pattinson was in the bathroom.
- Pattinson ate the food and, upon being told its origin, reportedly replied, “Oh, I don’t mind” before requesting a second helping.
