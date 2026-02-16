Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Legendary Godfather and Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall dies aged 95

Legendary actor Robert Duvall, best known for his roles in Apocalypse Nowand The Godfather, has died at the age of 95
Legendary actor Robert Duvall, best known for his roles in Apocalypse Nowand The Godfather, has died at the age of 95 (Invision)
  • Legendary actor Robert Duvall has passed away at the age of 95.
  • Duvall was widely recognised for his iconic roles in films such as Apocalypse Now and The Godfather.
  • His death was announced on Monday by his wife, Luciana, in a Facebook statement.
  • Luciana confirmed that he died peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.
  • She described him as an Academy Award-winning actor and storyteller, and “simply everything” to her.
