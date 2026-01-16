Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Robbie Williams surprises fans with unexpected new album

Robbie Williams says 13-year-old daughter Teddy is 'desperate to be famous'
  • Robbie Williams unexpectedly released his new album, Britpop, on Friday, three weeks ahead of its original schedule.
  • This marks the 51-year-old's 13th studio album and his first new record in seven years.
  • The album features notable collaborations with Gary Barlow, Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.
  • Britpop has received largely positive reviews from critics, including The Independent, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.
  • The release date was brought forward from October 2025 to avoid a clash with Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl tour.
