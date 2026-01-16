Robbie Williams surprises fans with unexpected new album
- Robbie Williams unexpectedly released his new album, Britpop, on Friday, three weeks ahead of its original schedule.
- This marks the 51-year-old's 13th studio album and his first new record in seven years.
- The album features notable collaborations with Gary Barlow, Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi.
- Britpop has received largely positive reviews from critics, including The Independent, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.
- The release date was brought forward from October 2025 to avoid a clash with Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl tour.