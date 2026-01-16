Robbie Williams releases new album three weeks earlier than expected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Take That singer Robbie Williams released his new album Britpop on Friday, three weeks earlier than expected.

The 51-year-old’s latest record, the first in seven years, has received a positive reception from the critics.

In a video on Instagram, the pop star said: “Guys, I mean, come on, it’s been long enough. I’ve decided that I want to go now. It’s been ages.

“Now, now, please deploy. Let’s go.”

The video also showed a series of promotional material on display in London for his new album, and the caption read: “Britpop – the brand new album – out now.”

The record, Williams’ 13th studio album, includes four already-released singles: Rocket, Spies, Human, Pretty Face. There is also a new single out on Friday from the album titled ‘All My Life’.

The record features collaborations with former Take That bandmate, Gary Barlow, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi.

In a three-star review, The Independent’s Rosin O’Connor called the album a “fun record from one of our most charismatic pop stars”.

Awarding it four out of five stars, Rolling Stone magazine said: “It’s unrepentantly mad, as illustrated by the swirling guitars on Rocket, but this constant sense of unpredictability is a strength.”

The Guardian also gave it four-stars, and noted Williams’ influence from Britpop group Oasis.

It said: “There’s no mistaking who influenced the vocal intonation of All My Life, with its vowels drawled into multiple syllables, or the wall of distorted guitars on Spies.

“But there’s a swagger and sparkle to the melodies that shift these songs past the realm of pastiche, and the results are hugely enjoyable.”

The Telegraph also awarded the album four stars, and said: “The whole album is a lot of fun.”

Artwork for Robbie Williams's album 'Britpop' ( Julian Broad/Kate Oleska/Mick Hutson )

Britpop was originally due to be released in October 2025 but the singer pushed it back after learning it would clash with Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl.

Williams will hit the road next month as part of his Long 90’s Tour, with dates in Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Wolverhampton.