Independent

Robbie Williams reveals daughter Teddy, 13, is ‘desperate for fame’

  • Robbie Williams revealed his 13-year-old daughter, Teddy, is "desperate to be famous".
  • The singer shared this information during an appearance on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio Two breakfast show.
  • Mills questioned Williams about a video showing Teddy participating in vocal warm-ups before one of his concerts.
  • Williams confirmed that his daughter's ambition for fame is very strong.
  • He also mentioned that Teddy had messaged him in the early hours, expressing her fear of not becoming a singer.
