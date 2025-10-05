Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What we know about why Robbie Williams cancelled his Istanbul gig

Robbie Williams has cancelled his show in Istanbul
Robbie Williams has cancelled his show in Istanbul (Getty)
  • Robbie Williams cancelled the final show of his Britpop tour in Istanbul, Turkey, citing public safety concerns.
  • The decision was made by city authorities, which Williams stated was beyond his control, prioritising fan safety.
  • Reports indicate the cancellation may be linked to security threats in Turkey due to his apparent past support for Israel.
  • Williams expressed deep regret to his Turkish fans, noting his family's close connections to the country.
  • He is set to perform a smaller, intimate gig in Camden, London, to preview his upcoming album, Britpop.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in