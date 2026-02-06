Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rivals season two teases Lord Baddingham’s fate after tense cliff-hanger

David Tennant reveals he sustained an injury filming x-rated Rivals sex scene
  • The second season of the drama series Rivals is set to premiere on Disney+ on 15 May.
  • David Tennant reprises his role as the formidable TV mogul Lord Tony Baddingham, making a dramatic return after a cliff-hanger left his character's fate uncertain.
  • The new trailer shows Lord Baddingham reasserting his authority, declaring “We are at war” at Corinium Television offices.
  • The series, based on Dame Jilly Cooper's novel and set in the 1980s Cotswolds, also features returning cast members Danny Dyer, Katherine Parkinson, Alex Hassell and Aidan Turner.
  • Guest stars for the new season include Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett, with the series consisting of 12 episodes.
