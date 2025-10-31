Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

MTV cancels long-running hit comedy show

Ridiculousness has been cancelled after over a decade on air on MTV
Ridiculousness has been cancelled after over a decade on air on MTV (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • MTV’s long-running clip show, Ridiculousness, has been cancelled after over a decade on air.
  • The cancellation follows the merger of MTV's parent company, Paramount, with Skydance. This corporate merger has resulted in thousands of company-wide layoffs across Paramount.
  • Created and hosted by Rob Dyrdek, the series premiered in 2011, with its most recent episode airing just last night.
  • The show, which featured Dyrdek, Steelo Brim, and Lauren “Lolo” Wood, involved mocking viral internet videos, and MTV plans to refresh its programming slate.
  • The cancellation comes on the heels of a new Bloomberg report that the network was paying Dyrdek $32 million per year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in