Ridiculousness axed by MTV after reports of star’s $32 million salary

The Rob Dyrdek-created series premiered in 2011

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Friday 31 October 2025 12:51 EDT
‘Ridiculous’ was created and hosted by Rob Dyrdek
‘Ridiculous’ was created and hosted by Rob Dyrdek (Getty)

Ridiculousness, the long-running MTV clip show, is coming to an end.

Deadline reports that the cancellation comes amid MTV’s parent company, Paramount, merging with Skydance, resulting in thousands of company-wide layoffs.

Created and hosted by Rob Dyrdek, the comedy series premiered August 29, 2011. The most recent episode aired just last night.

Alongside Steelo Brim and Lauren “Lolo” Wood, Dyrdek would feature (and mock) some of the internet’s most viral videos, which often included failed stunt attempts.

The show has been an MTV staple for over a decade.

The company plans to refresh its programming amid the merger, looking to give MTV a facelift going forward.



