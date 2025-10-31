Ridiculousness axed by MTV after reports of star’s $32 million salary

Ridiculousness, the long-running MTV clip show, is coming to an end.
Deadline reports that the cancellation comes amid MTV’s parent company, Paramount, merging with Skydance, resulting in thousands of company-wide layoffs.
Created and hosted by Rob Dyrdek, the comedy series premiered August 29, 2011. The most recent episode aired just last night.
Alongside Steelo Brim and Lauren “Lolo” Wood, Dyrdek would feature (and mock) some of the internet’s most viral videos, which often included failed stunt attempts.
The show has been an MTV staple for over a decade.
The company plans to refresh its programming amid the merger, looking to give MTV a facelift going forward.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments