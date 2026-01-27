Ricky Gervais’s long-term partner has no regrets about not having children
- Jane Fallon, Ricky Gervais's long-term partner, has shared insights into their 40-year relationship, including their decision not to have children.
- Fallon, a successful author and former TV producer, stated on the Second Act podcast that she has no regrets about not becoming a parent.
- She explained her choice was due to her 'catastrophist' nature and anxiety, believing she would stifle her children rather than allow them independence.
- Fallon concluded that she felt she would be a better auntie to her nieces and nephews and friends' children than a mother.
- Both Fallon and Gervais, who met at university, have also previously discussed their mutual decision not to marry, deeming it unnecessary for their relationship.