Ricky Gervais’s long-term partner Jane Fallon has shared a rare insight into her 40-year relationship with the comedian, explaining their decision not to have children.

Fallon, 65, forged a successful career as a TV producer but left the industry behind when she landed a book deal in the late Noughties. Fallon’s first novel, Getting Rid of Matthew, was released in 2007 and she has since penned another 11 titles.

The writer has been in a relationship with Gervais for more than 40 years, but the pair decided against getting married and having children.

Appearing on the Second Act podcast, Fallon said she has no regrets about not having kids.

“When I was little, you know the cliche of a little girl is they imagine their wedding day and their wedding dress... it was none of that ever,” she said. “It was always about work and my life. I was never into that romance stuff.”

open image in gallery Gervais and Fallon have been together for more than 40 years ( Getty Images )

Fallon continued: “As I got older, I just realised [becoming a parent] wasn’t for me.

“I'’ a real catastrophist... I assume the worst. When I watch my next sister up and her two kids, she’s so brilliant. She’s just got that balance right of letting them be independent but not being reckless.

“I would stifle the life out of my kids. I can't even let my cat out. I think your job as a parent is to create independent, go-be-free [children]. But it’s really hard.

“I just thought I’ll be a better auntie – and auntie to my friends’ kids – than I will be a mother. I just didn’t think I’d be very good at it because I thought I’d be too anxious.”

open image in gallery The couple in 2005 ( Getty Images )

Fallon and Gervais, who met at university and live together in north London, have previously explained why they decided against marriage.

The comedian told The Times in 2010: “We are married for all intents and purposes, everything’s shared and actually our fake marriage has lasted longer than a real one.

“But there’s no point in us having an actual ceremony before the eyes of God because there is no God.”

Fallon told the Daily Mail in 2018: “We’re not married because neither of [us] are fussed. I think if one of us really cared then we would probably do it but it's not really been anything that either of us have ever really needed.”