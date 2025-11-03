Reese Witherspoon credits surprising source for her decades of success in Hollywood
- Reese Witherspoon, 49, has revealed she attributes her decades of success in Hollywood to anxiety and perfectionism.
- The Oscar-winning actress admitted she was "rewarded" for her intense drive but is now learning to adopt a more relaxed approach to her work and life.
- Witherspoon also reflected on feeling like an outsider early in her career due to her Southern background and the industry's competitive nature.
- Beyond her iconic acting roles, she has made a significant impact as a producer, co-founding Hello Sunshine to champion inclusive storytelling for women.
- Set to receive a cultural icon award, Witherspoon expressed a positive outlook on ageing, stating she feels she is "living her purpose" as she approaches her 50th birthday.