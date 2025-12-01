Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reading and Leeds festival confirms 2026 headliners

Charli XCX shuts down Glastonbury stage sending crowd wild
  • Charli XCX, Dave, RAYE, Fontaines DC, Florence and the Machine, and Chase and Status are confirmed headliners for Reading and Leeds festivals in 2026.
  • The festivals, taking place over the August Bank Holiday Weekend, have been extended to include a Thursday event, with Kasabian headlining the inaugural slot.
  • Other artists announced for the lineup include Skepta, Jade, Kneecap, Geese, Sombr, and Role Model, with more acts to be revealed later.
  • Charli XCX's headline performance will be her only UK festival appearance in 2026, and Dave's shows are also exclusive to the festivals.
  • Tickets for the 2026 events go on general sale on Wednesday 3 December, following a presale that begins on Tuesday 2 December.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in