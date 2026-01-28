Ray J says his health is failing after latest hospitalization
- Musician Ray J says his heart is "beating at 25%" after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas for severe pneumonia and heart pain.
- He shared an update on Instagram after returning home, thanking fans, his sister Brandy, and Love Cabin castmate Shila Hasanoff for their support during his near-fatal ordeal. In a second video, Ray J said “2027 is definitely a wrap for me" and said he was headed to Haiti to try and find help.
- Ray J has previously dealt with pneumonia, having sought treatment for the lung infection in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- His health issues coincide with his ongoing divorce proceedings from Princess Love, with whom he shares two children.
- He is also involved in legal disputes with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, including a defamation countersuit related to a leaked sex tape.