Ray J arrested after allegedly pulling out gun during livestream with wife

Ray J countersues Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner for contract breach
  • Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., was arrested by Los Angeles police early on Thursday morning following a domestic dispute.
  • Police were called after reports that the singer was possibly armed, with the incident potentially linked to a custody dispute with his estranged wife, Princess Love.
  • During a Twitch livestream, Ray J was seen loading a pistol and stated, “Ain’t nobody taking my kids away from me on Thanksgiving,” while Princess Love claimed he pointed a gun at them.
  • Ray J and Princess Love, who married in 2016 and share two children, have filed for divorce four times, most recently in February 2024.
  • The arrest occurs amidst ongoing legal disputes between Ray J and Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, involving defamation lawsuits and a countersuit concerning a leaked sex tape.
