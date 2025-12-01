Radiohead issue statement to fans as Thom Yorke undergoes treatment
- Radiohead have cancelled two upcoming concerts in Copenhagen due to frontman Thom Yorke suffering from an "extreme throat infection."
- The performances, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, have been rescheduled for December 15 and 16.
- The band expressed their "devastation" and apologised to fans, stating that treatment for Yorke is underway.
- Tickets for the postponed shows will be automatically transferred, with refunds available for those unable to attend the new dates.
- This setback follows the band's recent record-breaking attendance at The O2 in London during their first tour in seven years.