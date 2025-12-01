Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Radiohead have expressed their "devastation" after being forced to cancel two upcoming concerts in Copenhagen due to frontman Thom Yorke suffering from an "extreme throat infection."

The Oxfordshire-formed indie rock band's performances, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, have now been rescheduled for December 15 and 16 as the 57-year-old singer undergoes treatment.

In a statement, the band conveyed their regret: "We are devastated to have to postpone these two shows at such short notice but Thom’s throat infection has made it impossible for him to sing."

They added: "Treatment is underway and we’re hopeful Thom will recover in time to play the final two Copenhagen shows on December 4 and 5, and all four Berlin shows, starting on December 8."

The group also stated they "feel terrible that we are unable to play tonight and tomorrow" after being "blown away by the audience reactions."

Tickets for the postponed shows will be automatically transferred, with refunds available via the point of purchase for those unable to attend the new dates.

This setback follows a triumphant return to the stage for the band, who recently set a new attendance record at The O2 in London. Their final night at the venue, part of their first tour in seven years, drew 22,355 fans, surpassing the previous record held by Metallica since 2017.

Radiohead played four nights at The O2 in November, with each performance breaking the record set by the previous one.

In a four-star review of the band’s concert in Madrid, The Independent’s Craig McLean wrote: “When Radiohead hit their groove, it’s obvious how much we’ve missed this British guitar band’s still-radical take on what guitar music can be. On “Myxomatosis”, over elastic, hip-quaking bass, the screens rise and fall to reveal five musicians bathed in boudoir pink, bent over their instruments as rubberband man Yorke patrols the rim of the stage. “No Surprises” is as lovely as always. “Everything In Its Right Place” from 2000’s Kid A is a moment of unfettered ecstasy while “The National Anthem” from that same album also stays on the right side of the sexual/cerebral divide. It’s music for dancing with an industrial funk swagger.”

Formed in 1985 at Abingdon School, Radiohead, comprising Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, and Philip Selway, are celebrated for albums such as OK Computer and In Rainbows, alongside hit singles like Paranoid Android.

They boast seven UK top 10 singles and six UK number one albums.