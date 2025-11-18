BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be hosted by Northern city in 2026
- BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2026 will be hosted in Sunderland, taking place at Herrington Country Park from 22 to 24 May.
- Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James announced the news, saying that it was “very exciting for the city”, highlighting that the likes of Sam Fender come from the North East region.
- The annual music festival is expected to attract tens of thousands of fans and will feature approximately 100 acts, from international headliners to new artists.
- Big Weekend is Radio 1's flagship event, held in a different location each year, often in places that do not regularly host large live music events.
- Sunderland City Council is collaborating with the BBC to ensure a “safe and enjoyable event”, viewing it as a fantastic opportunity to promote the city.