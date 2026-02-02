Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Traitors star offered condolences following death of mother

Rachel’s fate decided by chance in The Traitors finale
  • Rachel Duffy, a winner of season four of The Traitors, has shared an emotional tribute following the death of her mother, Anne, at the age of 64.
  • Rachel had intended to use her £47,000 prize money from the show to create memories with her mother, who had been diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson's.
  • Her mother passed away just days after the dramatic finale of The Traitors aired.
  • The 42-year-old posted a series of family photographs on Instagram, expressing gratitude for her mother's love, kindness, and wisdom.
  • Fellow contestants from The Traitors, including co-winner Stephen Libby and host Claudia Winkleman, offered their condolences.
