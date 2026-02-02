The Traitors winner Rachel Duffy shares emotional tribute after her mum’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors winner Rachel Duffy has shared an emotional tribute to her mum, days after announcing her death at the age of 64.

Rachel, who became the first female Traitor to win the UK series when she triumphed alongside Stephen Libby last month, had planned to spend her half of the £95k prize pot on making memories with her mother, Anne, who had dementia.

However, just days after the show’s dramatic finale aired, Rachel’s mum died. The 42-year-old has now shared a series of family photographs from over the years on Instagram.

She added in the caption: “Thank you Mummy. Thank you for loving us so much. Thank you for teaching us our worth. Thank you for so much kindness shown and taught. Thank you for endless laughs and lots of fun.”

The post continued: “Thank you for helping us parent our babies. Thank you for being a shoulder to cry on when we needed one. Thank you for the many words of wisdom over the years. Thank you for showing us the true meaning of integrity. Thank you for giving us a beautiful life.”

open image in gallery Rachel with her mum, Anne ( Rachel Duffy/Instagram )

“Thank you for a lifetime of happy memories,” it concluded. “Thank you for being our mummy. We love you x.”

A number of Rachel’s fellow Traitors stars have shared their condolences in the comments, with joint 2025 winner Stephen writing: “Although I never met her I know how much of an incredible woman your mother must have been to have you and your siblings turn out the way you have, a truly beautiful family.”

Finalist Faraaz Noor added: “Sending you and your family all the love in the world Rachel, just know how proud your mam is of you and the mother you are to your kids.”

“Sending you all my love and keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers,” said Jade Scott. “Your mama would be so proud of the woman you are.”

open image in gallery Another snap showed Rachel and her mum with another relative ( Rachel Duffy/Instagram )

Traitors host Claudia Winkleman also commented with a series of heart emojis.

Announcing her mother’s death last week, mum-of-three Rachel wrote on Instagram: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy. We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time.”

Her post came a day after Stephen said he was yet to receive his £47,875 winnings. During an appearance on This Morning, he told presenter Cat Deeley the money wasn’t in his bank account yet. "But, yeah, I'm not checking [my banking app] because I just want to get a nice surprise when it finally comes in,” he said. “But yeah, not yet."

Rachel shared details about her mum’s health battles while on the show, explaining that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in her forties, then dementia.

“I just want to create memories with her while I’m still lucky enough to have her, and to create memories with my kids, because they just love their nanny,” she said.