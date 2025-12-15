Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid to soap star Rachael Carpani after ‘unexpected’ death

"McLeod's Daughters" star Rachael Carpani dies aged 45
  • Australian actor Rachael Carpani has died "unexpectedly but peacefully" at the age of 45.
  • Her family announced that she had been battling an unspecified chronic illness for a long time.
  • Carpani, known for her roles in Home and Away and McLeod's Daughters, passed away on 7 December.
  • She was previously hospitalised in 2021 for acute abdominal pain, after which she urged women to prioritise their health.
  • McLeod's Daughters co-star Bridie Carter wrote “Rest in Peace, our beautiful girl” while one fan shared: “This is incredibly sad. I loved her in McLeod’s Daughters. May she rest in peace.”
