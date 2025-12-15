Home and Away star Rachael Carpani dies unexpectedly, aged 45

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Home and Away and McLeod's Daughters star Rachael Carpani has died “unexpectedly but peacefully”, aged 45.

The news was announced by the Australian actor’s family, who said she had a long battle with an unspecified chronic illness.

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away,” a statement said.

Carpani, who recently appeared as Claudia Salini in soap Home and Away, died on 7 December and will be laid to rest privately.

She was also known for playing Jodi Fountain in 2000s series McLeod's Daughters, for which she received two Logie nominations.

Her film credits included The Very Excellent Mr Dundee, Hating Alison Ashley and The Way Back, a 2010 film directed by Peter Weir and starring Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Saoirse Ronan and Colin Farrell. She also appeared in an episode of US procedural NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009.

In 2021, Carponi spent a few days in the ICU after being rushed to hospital with acute abdominal pain.

She told her fans: “Basically, it was a case of me not listening to my body and the pain (I tend to work through pain!) and allowing myself to get quite ill.

“Yet again, another lesson, especially to women who tend to ignore their own care because "there's no time" or more important things or people to look after, to stop and listen to what your body is trying to tell you.'”

open image in gallery Rachael Carpani has died after ‘long battle with chronic illness’ ( Getty Images )

Tributes are pouring in for Carpani, with her McLeod's Daughters co-star Bridie Carter writing: “Rest in Peace, our beautiful girl.”

One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “This is incredibly sad. I loved her in McLeod’s Daughters. May she rest in peace.”

Another fan added: “Just heard the news. Like many Aussies, I loved McLeod’s Daughters growing up. I still re-watch it every year.”

open image in gallery Rachael Carpani in 2000s show 'McLeod's Daughters' ( Nine Network )

Australian drama series McLeod’s Daughters, following two estranged sisters who inherit their family’s cattle station, ran for eight seasons from 2001 to 2009.

The series was created after an original pilot, released in 1996, became the highest-rated television movie in Australian broadcasting history.