Home and Away star Rachael Carpani dies unexpectedly, aged 45
Australian actor’s family says she had ‘long battle with chronic illness’
Home and Away and McLeod's Daughters star Rachael Carpani has died “unexpectedly but peacefully”, aged 45.
The news was announced by the Australian actor’s family, who said she had a long battle with an unspecified chronic illness.
“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away,” a statement said.
Carpani, who recently appeared as Claudia Salini in soap Home and Away, died on 7 December and will be laid to rest privately.
She was also known for playing Jodi Fountain in 2000s series McLeod's Daughters, for which she received two Logie nominations.
Her film credits included The Very Excellent Mr Dundee, Hating Alison Ashley and The Way Back, a 2010 film directed by Peter Weir and starring Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Saoirse Ronan and Colin Farrell. She also appeared in an episode of US procedural NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009.
In 2021, Carponi spent a few days in the ICU after being rushed to hospital with acute abdominal pain.
She told her fans: “Basically, it was a case of me not listening to my body and the pain (I tend to work through pain!) and allowing myself to get quite ill.
“Yet again, another lesson, especially to women who tend to ignore their own care because "there's no time" or more important things or people to look after, to stop and listen to what your body is trying to tell you.'”
Tributes are pouring in for Carpani, with her McLeod's Daughters co-star Bridie Carter writing: “Rest in Peace, our beautiful girl.”
One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “This is incredibly sad. I loved her in McLeod’s Daughters. May she rest in peace.”
Another fan added: “Just heard the news. Like many Aussies, I loved McLeod’s Daughters growing up. I still re-watch it every year.”
Australian drama series McLeod’s Daughters, following two estranged sisters who inherit their family’s cattle station, ran for eight seasons from 2001 to 2009.
The series was created after an original pilot, released in 1996, became the highest-rated television movie in Australian broadcasting history.
