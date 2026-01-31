Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron’s family give health update after major scare

Quinton Aaron suffered a spinal stroke
Quinton Aaron suffered a spinal stroke (GoFundMe)
  • Quinton Aaron's family has confirmed the actor suffered a spinal stroke, clarifying earlier reports from a viral GoFundMe page.
  • The GoFundMe page, created by the Veterans Aid Network, had claimed Aaron was 'fighting for his life' due to a severe blood infection.
  • Aaron, known for his role as Michael Oher in The Blind Side, is now alert, aware, and recovering from the spinal stroke.
  • His family stated that only information directly from them or their appointed spokesperson, Liana Mendoza, should be considered factual, warning against unauthorized dissemination of health details.
  • Reports indicate Aaron was hospitalized after collapsing at home in Atlanta, following previous health updates including a significant weight loss and a bout of flu and pneumonia.
In full

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in