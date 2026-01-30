Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Quinton Aaron’s family has confirmed that he “had a spinal stroke,” only days after a viral GoFundMe Page claimed he was “fighting for his life” and had a severe blood infection.

Aaron, 41, starred as NFL footballer Michael Oher in the big screen adaptation of Michael Lewis’s popular book, The Blind Side. Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy, Oher’s adoptive mother who helped lift him out of poverty.

Days after a GoFundMe page said Aaron was “hospitalized and on life support,” his family has given an update.

“We acknowledge that you’ve heard about Quinton Aaron‘s condition,” they said in a statement shared with TMZ Thursday. “We appreciate the overwhelming love, support and prayers that Quinton has received over the past few days from his fans, the public, and our concerned community.”

“To update everyone, he had a spinal stroke. He is alert, aware and recovering. The Aaron family has a lot to deal with for the betterment of their loved one, but will be sure to keep everyone posted regarding Quinton‘s health as we see fit.”

open image in gallery Quinton Aaron’s family says he had a spinal stroke ( Getty Images )

Spinal strokes can occur when something, often blood clots, “stops blood flow in your spinal cord,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. Symptoms can include numbness or tingling in the arms and legs, muscle weakness, and intense neck or back pain.

Aaron’s family also made clarifications regarding what has been reported about his condition.

“Any other information that you hear pertaining to Quinton’s health from any other source that isn’t coming directly from his official blood relative family, that will come in the form of their appointed chosen spokesperson and life long friend Liana Mendoza, is not to be taken as factual information,” their statement continued.

“We kindly ask the public to please respect the decisions we make and to please understand that false information or statements may be made by others who continue to come forward but are not fully informed or aware of all of the facts surrounding his condition nor are they authorized to do so.”

Aaron’s family claimed that if any individual continued to speak about his condition “without consent, which violates HIPAA laws,” there will “be legal repercussions.”

open image in gallery Quinton Aaron starred alongside Sandra Bullock in ‘The Blind Side’ ( Warner Bros )

The GoFundMe Page for Aaron, created by the Veterans Aid Network, states that every donation “will go directly toward supporting Quinton’s medical needs and helping his family stay afloat during this incredibly difficult time.”

TMZ reported on Sunday that Aaron was hospitalized after collapsing at home in Atlanta. The actor was walking up the stairs in his apartment when his legs suddenly stopped working, the website said.

The news came after Aaron revealed a 200-pound weight loss in October 2025. Sharing side-by-side pictures of himself on Instagram, he wrote in the caption: “I am overwhelmed and blessed to announce that I have reached another cool milestone in my life. Today, when weighing myself, I noticed that I reached the 200-pound marker.”

Aaron said he wanted to lose a further 55 pounds to reach his target weight.

In February 2025, Aaron told TMZ that he was briefly hospitalized after experiencing a fever and a blood-soaked cough. At the time, Aaron said that tests indicated he had the Type A flu and pneumonia.