The Batman director leaps to star’s defence after Tarantino criticism

Quentin Tarantino Calls Paul Dano The “Weakest” Male SAG Actor
  • Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino criticised Paul Dano's performance in the 2007 Western thriller There Will Be Blood.
  • Tarantino labelled Dano's portrayal of preacher Eli Sunday as “weak” and “uninteresting”, calling him the film's “big, giant flaw” during a podcast appearance.
  • He suggested the film would have ranked higher in his list of 21st-century movies if not for Dano's “non-entity” performance.
  • Matt Reeves, who directed Dano in The Batman, publicly defended the actor on X, praising him as an “incredible actor, and an incredible person”.
  • Reeves' co-writer Mattson Tomlin also supported Dano, highlighting his talent as both an actor and director.
