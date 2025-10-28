Quentin Tarantino returns to acting with Only What We Carry
- Quentin Tarantino is set to star in the feature film Only What We Carry, marking his most significant on-screen role since 1996's From Dusk Til Dawn.
- The French-set drama, directed by Jamie Adams, recently finished shooting and is described as a “meditation on love, loss, and the quiet courage it takes to move forward.”
- Tarantino will play John Percy, an old friend of Julian Johns, who is portrayed by Star Trek co-star Simon Pegg.
- The cast also includes Sofia Boutella, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Liam Hellmann and singer Lizzy McAlpine in her feature film debut.
- This acting role follows Tarantino's decision to scrap The Movie Critic, which was intended to be his tenth and final directorial project before his planned retirement.