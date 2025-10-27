Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After scrapping his last project, Quentin Tarantino is getting out of the director’s chair.

Tarantino, 62, is set to star in the feature film Only What We Carry, marking his biggest on-screen role since From Dusk Til Dawn in 1996.

Jamie Adams’s French-set drama, which just recently wrapped, is described as “a meditation on love, loss, and the quiet courage it takes to move forward.”

Star Trek co-stars Simon Pegg and Sofia Boutella will star alongside Tarantino, along with actors Charlotte Gainsbourg and Liam Hellmann. Singer Lizzy McAlpine will also make her feature film debut in the movie.

Pegg, also known for starring in the Mission: Impossible movies, is set to play Julian Johns, “a once-formidable instructor whose former student Charlotte Levant (Boutella) returns home to face the ghosts of her past.” Tarantino will play John Percy, an old friend of Julian’s “whose sudden arrival stirs long-buried truths.”

open image in gallery Quentin Tarantino will star alonlgside Simon Pegg and Sofia Boutella in a new French drama ( Getty Images )

“It’s always been a dream of mine to shoot an Eric Rohmer-style picture in Normandy, a dream that included collaborating with an exceptional international ensemble cast and crew,” Adams told Deadline.

“It turns out that by embracing the freedoms of independent cinema, that dream has come true. I’m forever grateful to the cast and crew of Only What We Carry for this moment.”

Tarantino’s acting credits outnumber his directing credits, but the Oscar-winning writer and director has acted in cameos in most of his cult classic movies, including Reservoir Dogs and Django Unchained. He has mostly played small roles in the movies and series he’s acted in, and often appeared as himself. Most recently, he cameod in his 2019 hit movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, and narrated the 2022 TV show Super Pumped.

open image in gallery Quentin Tarantino had a brief appearance in his 2019 movie ‘Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood’ ( Getty Images for Sony Pictures )

The news comes after Tarantino, who lives in Israel with his wife Daniella Pick and their two children, planned his tenth and final film to be The Movie Critic, but then ended up ditching the project after determining it was too similar to Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Following his change of heart, Tarantino was reportedly heading back to the drawing board to determine his final movie. He has long said he plans to retire after making 10 movies.

“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” he told Bill Maher in 2021.