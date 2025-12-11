Brian May health scare could end Queen’s large-scale tours
- Brian May's wife, Anita Dobson, has suggested that Queen will no longer undertake large-scale tours due to the guitarist's recent health issues.
- Dobson indicated that the band would only perform “little bits and bobs” rather than extensive tours.
- This statement appears to contradict earlier comments from drummer Roger Taylor, who had suggested the band was not “done” with touring.
- May, 78, suffered a minor stroke in 2024, which temporarily affected his left arm, and also experienced a heart attack in 2020.
- The guitarist described his health problems as a “wake-up call” but expressed gratitude for his recovery, saying he is “OK”.