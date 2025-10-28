Fawlty Towers creator remembers ‘really wonderful comic’ Prunella Scales
- Prunella Scales, the acclaimed actress best known for her iconic role as Sybil Fawlty in the British sitcom Fawlty Towers, has died peacefully at her London home at the age of 93.
- Her sons, Samuel and Joseph, confirmed her passing, stating she had watched Fawlty Towers the day before.
- John Cleese, her co-star and Fawlty Towers creator, paid tribute, describing her as a "really wonderful comic actress" and stating she was "absolutely perfect" in her role.
- Cleese added: “She was a very sweet lady, who spent a lot of her life apologising. I used to tease her about it. I was very, very fond of her.”
- Scales had been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013 and, alongside her late husband Timothy West, openly discussed her illness, including on their Channel 4 series Great Canal Journeys.