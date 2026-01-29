Why is Prue Leith leaving The Great British Bake Off?
- Dame Prue Leith has announced her departure as a judge from The Great British Bake Off after nine series.
- Her decision stems from a desire to "work less and play more" and to have summer holidays, which the show's filming schedule previously prevented.
- Leith joined the Channel 4 baking competition in 2017, overseeing more than 400 challenges during her tenure.
- Acclaimed TV cook and author Nigella Lawson will succeed Leith on the popular baking programme.
- Leith praised Lawson as "a great baker" and "mighty glam", while expressing that she will miss her colleagues and the show's unique atmosphere.