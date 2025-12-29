Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s top adviser moves on from Archewell

Dog walker has best reaction to surprise Prince William meeting
  • James Holt, executive director of the Archewell Foundation, is stepping down from his role and returning to the UK after nearly a decade of working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
  • Holt initially joined Prince Harry and Meghan as a media adviser at Kensington Palace in 2018, later moving to California in 2021 to take on the top PR role at their newly formed charity.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex praised Holt's "extraordinary" enthusiasm and talent, confirming he will continue to guide their humanitarian trips through Archewell Philanthropies.
  • Holt expressed gratitude for his time with the couple, highlighting significant work on mental health support for soldiers, aiding injured children in Gaza, and supporting families affected by online harm.
  • His departure follows that of chief communications officer Meredith Maines and is reportedly the eleventh publicist to leave the couple's employ in five years.
