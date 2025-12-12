Primal Scream issue statement after antisemitism claims at London gig
- Primal Scream has responded to controversy over a video shown at a London gig, stating it was intended to “provoke debate, not hate”.
- The video, displayed during a performance of ‘Swastika Eyes’ featured imagery of the Star of David entwined with a swastika over pictures of political figures, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- The Camden-based venue, Roundhouse, apologised for the ”highly offensive” graphics, stating they were displayed entirely without their knowledge and condemned antisemitism.
- The Community Security Trust (CST) reported the band to the police and called for an urgent investigation into how the imagery was shown.
- The charity Campaign Against Antisemitism labelled the imagery “sickening” and “unadulterated hatred”, considering further legal steps.