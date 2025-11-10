New sci-fi action film surpassing expectations at worldwide box office
- Predator: Badlands topped the North American box office with a £30 million ($40 m) debut, surpassing expectations and providing a much-needed boost to the autumn film season.
- The sci-fi action film, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, also garnered an additional £30m ($40m) overseas, making it the most expensive instalment in the franchise at £79m ($40m) overseas, making it the most expensive instalment in the franchise at £79m ($105 m).
- The eighth film in the series, featuring a young predator and an android researcher, received positive reviews from critics and audiences, achieving an 85 per cent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Its strong performance comes at a critical time for the film industry, which has experienced significant losses for cinema chains and a challenging autumn period.
- The success of Predator: Badlands helped Walt Disney Co. achieve its fourth consecutive year of $4bn in worldwide ticket sales, positioning the studio to exceed 4 billion in worldwide ticket sales, positioning the studio to exceed 5 billion.