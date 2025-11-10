Predator: Badlands tops box office with impressive worldwide opening weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Predator: Badlands soared to an impressive $40m (£30m) opening over the weekend, exceeding expectations and offering a glimmer of hope amidst a challenging autumn box office.

The sci-fi action film’s strong performance follows what was the worst box office weekend of 2025, facing minimal competition from other new releases. It beat the $38.3m launch of 2004’s Alien vs. Predator, even before accounting for inflation.

Written and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Badlands also secured an additional $40m overseas. With a production budget of $105m (£79m), it stands as the most expensive instalment in the series, which began with the original Predator in 1987.

The eighth film in the franchise introduces a novel twist, following a young, outcast predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who encounters an android researcher (Elle Fanning) on a remote planet, leading them on an unexpected journey. Critics have responded positively, with the film earning an 85 per cent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore from audiences.

The success of Predator: Badlands comes at a critical time for the film industry. Earlier in the week, AMC Theatres, the world’s largest cinema chain, reported a substantial $298.2m (£226m) quarterly loss, partly attributed to a lacklustre summer season. The autumn period has proven even tougher, with last month marking the lowest-grossing October in nearly three decades.

While Predator: Badlands thrived, many other new releases struggled to find an audience despite significant star power.

open image in gallery Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in Predator: Badlands ( 20th Century Studios )

Die My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, opened with $2.8 million from 1,983 theatres. Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the film for which Mubi reportedly paid 24 million after its Cannes debut, received a poor "D+" CinemaScore. Similarly, Christy, featuring Sydney Sweeney as professional boxer Christy Martin, debuted with $1.3m (£76,000) across 2,011 locations.

However, some smaller releases found modest success.

Sony Pictures Classics’ post-World War II drama, Nuremberg, starring Rami Malek and Russell Crowe, took in $4.1m (£3m) from 2,410 locations.

It was slightly edged by Sarah’s Oil. The film, starring Naya Desir-Johnson as a young Black girl discovering oil on her Oklahoma land allotment in the early 1900s, garnered a rare "A+" CinemaScore and earned $4.5m (£3.4m) from 2,410 locations.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Die My Love’ ( Die My Love LLC )

Among the awards hopefuls, Neon’s Sentimental Value made a strong impression. The Cannes prize-winner, directed by Norwegian-Danish filmmaker Joachim Trier and featuring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, and Elle Fanning in her second film of the weekend, opened in just four cinemas but achieved an impressive $200,000, giving it a $50,000 per-screen average. – the third best of the year.

The strong debut of Predator: Badlands sealed the Walt Disney Co.’s fourth straight year of $4 billion in worldwide ticket sales. It also broke a short streak of disappointments for the studio, including Tron: Ares and Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. With potentially two of the biggest box-office hits of the year still to come in Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, Disney is poised to surpass $5 billion.