Disney ordered to pull gruesome poster from circulation

Predator: Badlands trailer
  • The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ordered the removal of a digital poster for the action film Predator: Badlands due to its graphic imagery.
  • The advert depicted an alien character holding a smaller, severed figure with an exposed spine, which the ASA considered resembled a human and was gory.
  • The Walt Disney Company, which distributes the film, argued the severed character was a robot, visually distinct from a human, and that the advert was designed for a 12A audience.
  • The ASA ruled that the outdoor poster was likely to be seen by people of all ages and that the depiction was disturbing and frightening to children.
  • Following two complaints, the ASA concluded the advert breached its code and must not appear again in its current form.
  • In response to the ruling, a Disney spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the ASA’s ruling. We take our responsibilities to audiences seriously and strive to work closely with partners to meet required standards.”
