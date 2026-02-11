Predator: Badlands poster banned for featuring graphic imagery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ordered the removal of a digital poster for the action film Predator: Badlands, deeming its graphic imagery, including a "severed spine", unsuitable for public display.

The advert featured an alien character that, according to the ASA, "resembled a human", holding a smaller person. This figure had been severed in two, with its bottom half missing and spine exposed. The alien was later depicted holding a sword, while a disc-like weapon was also visible, moving towards the viewer.

The accompanying phrase, "welcome to a world of hurt", was prominently displayed. The poster culminated in a cartoon-style image featuring what the ASA identified as "the torso of a woman" with "wires protruding from her bottom half".

The Walt Disney Company, which distributes and markets the 20th Century Studios film, had argued the severed character was not a human and was instead a robot, which was "visually distinct from a human".

open image in gallery The film scene which has sparked the controversy ( 20th Century Studios )

It claimed the fact that the robot only had half a body, "emphasised its non-human nature" and appeared for less than two seconds in the advert, which it said it had designed for a 12A audience, which matches the certification of the film. Disney told the ASA it "did not consider the character or imagery in the ad was likely to cause particular harm or offence, given the film’s rating and the brief, stylised nature of the scene".

However, the ASA said that as the poster was displayed outdoors, it was "likely to be seen by people of all ages" and told Disney and 20th Century Studios that "care needed to be taken" to ensure the poster was suitable for all.

The ASA said in its ruling: "We considered the alien appeared menacing, the scene depicted violence and implied that it had dismembered the smaller figure. Whilst we acknowledged 20th Century Studios’ comment that the smaller figure was not actually a human, but rather a ‘synth’ robot, we considered that was not clear from the ad, and that the figure was likely to be interpreted as a human. We further considered that the realistic depiction of the smaller figure’s severed torso and exposed spine was gory and likely to be disturbing to younger children."

It said that further parts of the advert were also "disturbing and frightening" to children, and said that for those reasons it "considered that the ad was likely to frighten and cause distress to some children, was therefore unsuitable for display" in public. The ASA said the Predator advert breached its code and ordered for it not to appear again in its current form.

open image in gallery Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning in ‘Predator: Badlands’ ( 20th Century Studios )

The ruling comes after two people complained that the poster was "inappropriate and disturbing" for young children and said it was "unsuitable for outdoor display".

Predator: Badlands, which was released in UK cinemas last year and stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and Elle Fanning, is the latest in the sci-fi film series, which began with the movie of the same name in 1987, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Walt Disney Company has been contacted for comment.