Grammy nominated singer makes surprise appearance on BBC quiz show
- British musician PinkPantheress surprised viewers by appearing on the BBC quiz show The Weakest Link shortly after attending the Grammy Awards.
- The 24-year-old artist, real name Victoria Walker, was nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammys but did not win any awards.
- Fans on social media expressed surprise and amusement at her quick transition from a major international music awards ceremony to a UK celebrity quiz show.
- Viewers joked about the unexpected crossover, with some calling it "the craziest thing I’ve seen all year" and "not on my 2026 bingo card".
- PinkPantheress appeared alongside other celebrities including comedians Alex Brooker and Harriet Kemsley, choirmaster Gareth Malone, and former "Love Island" contestant Luca Bish.
